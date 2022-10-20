Home  >  News

Chopper deal ng Pilipinas sa Russia, di na itutuloy: Marcos

Posted at Oct 20 2022 08:31 PM

Nagsalita na si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kung itutuloy ba ng kaniyang administrasyon ang pagbili ng mga chopper sa Russia, na unang kinansela ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Sinagot rin ni Marcos kung kailan siya magtatalaga ng mga kalihim sa Agriculture at Health department. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 20 Oktubre 2022

