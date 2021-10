Watch more on iWantTFC

The government aims to make the Dolomite Beach in Manila Bay "swimmable" before President Rodrigo Duterte's term ends in June 2022, the environment department said on Wednesday.

"Ipinipilit po na bago ho matapos ang administrasyong ito ay maging swimmable na po iyang area'ng ‘yan," said Environment Undersecretary Benny Antiporda.

"Nakikita naman po natin na talagang hindi ho imposibleng makamit natin dahil malaki na po ang ibinaba ng fecal coliform level po ng tubig natin," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are trying to make that area swimmable before this administration ends. We see that this is not impossible to achieve because the fecal coliform level of our water has gone down by a lot.)

Named after the artificial white sand dumped in the area, the Dolomite Beach reopened to visitors on Saturday when Metro Manila's COVID-19 alert level was eased.

Environmental groups earlier urged government to stop putting more dolomite in Manila Bay, and instead use the project funds for COVID-19 crisis.

But government hopes the project would revive businesses along Roxas Boulevard, Antiporda said.

Swimming and bringing pets to the area remain prohibited, the official said. Marshals remind visitors to observe COVID-19 protocols, he added.