Home  >  News

ANC

Senators, budget chief agree on need to control PS-DBM's operations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2021 11:04 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Some Philippine senators and the country's budget chief agreed there's a need to control the operations of the controversial procurement service of the budget department. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2021
 
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   PS-DBM   DBM   Department of Budget and Management   Senate   Pharmally  