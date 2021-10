Watch more on iWantTFC

The second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation for children in Metro Manila will include additional hospitals and facilities, the National Vaccination Operation Center (NVOC) said on Wednesday.

At least 23 hospitals will continue with the second phase that starts on Friday, said NVOC representative Dr. Kezia Rosario.

"Each of the local government units naman po ng National Capital Region have already prepared ng kanilang vaccination site," she said in a televised public briefing.

Rosario said the NVOC also allowed some local government units to use several facilities near hospitals as vaccination sites due to space limitations.

The inoculation of 12 to 17 year-olds started last week at 6 Metro Manila hospitals. Children with health risks were prioritized.

The pilot pediatric vaccination aims to cover some 144,000 children, Rosario said.

"Tayo po ay nakahanda na po (we are prepared) for the Phase 2," she said.