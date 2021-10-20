Home  >  News

Duterte tells senators to stop using Pharmally issue 'in aid of elections'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2021 10:57 PM

Irregularities uncovered by a Senate probe into the Philippine government's pandemic spending are again belittled by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The chief executive launched fresh attacks against lawmakers leading the Senate inquiry. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2021
 
