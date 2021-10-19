5,000 minors register for COVID vaccination in San Juan

Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 5,000 minors ages 12-17 have registered for COVID-19 vaccination in San Juan, Mayor Francis Zamora said Wednesday.

Speaking to TeleRadyo, Zamora said the city will prioritize minors with comorbidities for the vaccination starting Friday. The list of comorbidities are as follows:

Medical complexity

Genetic conditions

Neurologic conditions

Metabolic/ endocrine

Cardiovascular disease

Obesity

HIV infection

Tuberculosis

Chronic respiratory disease

Renal disorders

Hepatobiliary

"This will be the test run of our city. Once this is successful, mag uumpisa na rin sa ibang 12-17. This will be a very controlled setting," he said.

He noted that COVID-19 infections in the city dropped 80 percent, from 1,123 cases last September 16 to 225 cases as of October 19.