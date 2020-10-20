Home  >  News

When will the government rebuild Marawi?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 10:31 PM

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority is demanding answers from the government after President Rodrigo Duterte said rebuilding Marawi City may take more time. 

The war-torn city recently marked the third year since it was liberated from terrorists. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2020
 
