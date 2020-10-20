Home  >  News

Villar orders creation of task force to probe alleged DPWH corruption

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 10:09 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2020 11:16 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar has ordered the creation of a task force to look into alleged corruption in his agency. 

This comes as President Rodrigo Duterte claims the corruption problem in the department is in its lower ranks, not in its chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Mark Villar   DPWH   DWPH corruption allegations  