Sen. Villanueva opens up about grieving after losing mom, sister

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - Sen. Joel Villanueva on Tuesday talked about grieving after losing his mother and his sister earlier this year.

His mother, Adoracion Jose Villanueva, more commonly known as Sister Dory, passed away in March. His sister, Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna, died in May.

The senator told ANC's Headstart that he is not really sure if he is past the stage of grief, but he is keeping his faith and trust in God.

"The show must go on. My dad always taught us how to value God’s calling in our existence," the son of Bro. Eddie Villanueva of the Jesus is Lord (JIL) church said.

"We are here to serve our purpose. This earth is not our home and we know that we will all someday meet our Creator and we just have to do our part," he added.

Villanueva recalled he was still mourning the loss of his sister, who he considers his best friend, when he was reviewing the Bayanihan 2, the law passed last month to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I thought it’s one way of showing respect and honoring my mom and my sister, especially with the passage of this medical scholarship with return service program," he said, referring to the 'Doctor Para Sa Bayan' bill that is already up for President Rodrigo Duterte's signature.