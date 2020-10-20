Home  >  News

NDRRMC: Up to 8 more storms may hit PH this year, 1 or 2 destructive

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 01:46 PM

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday around 5 to 8 more storms might hit the Philippines this year, of which 1 or 2 could cause damage. 

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad discussed how authorities are preparing for the potential calamities. Watch his comments here. 
 
