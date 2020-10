MPD probes shooting of drug suspect in police custody

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The Manila Police District is probing one of its men who shot and killed an alleged drug suspect while in custody Sunday evening.

Police Brig. Gen. Roland Miranda, MPD Director, said Cpl. Jomar Caligaran is under investigation for shooting the suspect who remains unidentified.

Reports said Caligaran arrested the suspect in Tondo, Manila for alleged drug possession. The suspect was allegedly being interrogated at the station when he allegedly pulled a gun hidden in his underwear and fired at Caligaran.

"Yun ang sabi sa report nila but minabuti ko na mag conduct ng probe kung ano talaga tunay na nangyari. Mahirap kasi kung ano lang ang nakasaad sa report 'yun lang ang ating panghahawakan," the MPD Director said.

"Pinaimbestigahan ko na ito sa General Asssignment natin pati 'yung criminal at administrative culpability ni Joel kung meron man, at siya ay pinakakasuhan ko na rin sa City Prosecutor’s Office dahil sa pagkapatay dito sa John Doe na nahuli nilang suspek."

MIranda said the investigation will check for possible administrative lapses as police failed to frisk and handcuff the arrested suspect.

“Doon sa administrative lapses, sa operational procedure hindi ko maintindihan ba’t ‘di nila kinapkapan thoroughly, na frisk 'yung tao at bakit hindi nakaposas,” he said.