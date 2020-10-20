Marawi rehab may take time, but for how long? Bangsamoro official asks

A demolition crew tears down buildings near the Grand Mosque in Marawi City on Sept. 4, 2019 as part of rehabilitation efforts in the Lanao Del Sur capital. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – A Bangsamoro official on Tuesday urged President Rodrigo Duterte to say when the rehabilitation of Marawi will be completed 3 years after it was besieged by terrorists.

Speaking to ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” Bangsamoro parliament member Zia Alonto Adiong said the patience of bombed-out families of the Islamic City is wearing thin.

“By saying that it would take more time, we would like to qualify as to how long would it take for us to wait furthermore," he said.

Returning the war-torn city to its former glory as a cultural and economic hub in the south boils down to allocating a specific budget for rehabilitation, Adiong said.

“As far as waiting, we talk about Marawi being completely rehabilitated, we still have to know and see exactly whether the government would really push through and meeting the deadline that was set by them and not by us,” he added.

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) chairperson and Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, in a September interview with Teleradyo, said they were on track on completing the rehabilitation of the Lanao del Sur capital on December 2021.

This, after the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released some P3.57 billion fund for the reconstruction of the battle-scarred city.

The budget includes the construction of several infrastructures inside the most affected area such as madrasah, health centers and museum.

However, Adiong, an internally displaced person (IDP) himself, expressed disappointment that Congress had yet to approve a bill that would compensate the victims of the 2017 siege.

The “Marawi Siege Compensation Act,” which seeks to provide monetary reparation for the destruction of residential houses, commercial buildings, and other properties in Marawi City, as well as in affected areas in Lanao del Sur during the months-long war, has only hurdled the House Committee on Disaster Resilience in September.

"Because of what happened in the House leadership, we don’t exactly know what is the fate of this compensation bill right now,” he said.

Three years after it was liberated from the hands of Islamic State-linked militants, Marawi City and its residents remain in limbo.

“As an IDP, it’s really disappointing. We’ve been waiting for 3 years now. A lot of opportunity was already put to waste,” Adiong said.