Lawyers hit supposed questionable provisions in PH Anti-Terorrism Law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 10:14 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2020 11:20 PM

More criticisms against the implementing rules and regulations of the Philippines' Anti-Terrorism Act.

Lawyers said there are provisions in the guidelines not present in the law itself, provisions which could affect freedom of expression and the right to dissent against government policies. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 20, 2020
 
