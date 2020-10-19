Home  >  News

Anti-Terrorism Council to publish names of alleged 'terrorists'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2020 12:02 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Anti-Terrorism Council will publish a list of persons and entities it will designate as "terrorists" under the newly-released Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Critics warned that such a policy can lead to widespread and institutionalized red-tagging. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Anti-Terrorism Act   Anti-Terrorism Council   red-tagging   terrorism  