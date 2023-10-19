Pimentel rejects confidential funds for DICT

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Information and Communications Technology should come up with policies to fight cybercriminals without needing confidential funds, Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel said Thursday.

The DICT was one of the agencies stripped of confidential funds by the House of Representatives. The agency proposed P300 million in surveillance funds.

Asked about granting confidential funds to the DICT, Pimentel said procuring equipment does not need to be hidden.

"The DICT's primary role is not criminal law enforcement. It is not. It may have but it is not the primary role," he told ANC.

DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said previously they would ask for the Senate's reconsideration of its confidential fund request.

If the DICT's proposed confidential funds are transferred under publicly audited line items, Uy said the information could be used by cybercriminals.

But Pimentel said, "If we push that logic, it's absurd, extreme. Ang buong budget pala ng Philippine National Police puwede nilang sabihin confidential fund na."

(The entire budget of the Philippine National Police can be proposed to be a confidential fund.)

The Philippines' cyber defense was recently put into the spotlight after several agencies suffered breach or unauthorized access, which could expose sensitive data.