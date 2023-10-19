Home  >  News

Marcos Jr. in Saudi Arabia to attend 1st ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit

Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:27 PM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Saudi Arabia to join the first summit of ASEAN countries and Gulf States.

He is expected to highlight his administration’s priorities and stress the importance of the rule of law. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023
