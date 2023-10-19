Home > News Marcos Jr. in Saudi Arabia to attend 1st ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is in Saudi Arabia to join the first summit of ASEAN countries and Gulf States. He is expected to highlight his administration’s priorities and stress the importance of the rule of law. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight GCC Gulf Cooperation Council ASEAN Ferdinand Marcos Jr.