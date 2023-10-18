Home > News Israel, Palestine trade blame over hospital explosion ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Outrage over the deadly bombing of a Gaza hospital. The attack threatens to derail efforts by US President Joe Biden to de-escalate the Israel-Hamas conflict. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Hamas Gaza bombing Joe Biden