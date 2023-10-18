Home  >  News

Israel, Palestine trade blame over hospital explosion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:19 AM

Outrage over the deadly bombing of a Gaza hospital.

The attack threatens to derail efforts by US President Joe Biden to de-escalate the Israel-Hamas conflict. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2023

