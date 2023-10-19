Home > News DFA confirms 4th Filipino fatality in Hamas attack in Israel ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The green light is given for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the besieged Palestinian enclave in Gaza. This positive development in the Israel-Hamas war is clouded by the death of yet another Filipino in the conflict. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, ANC promo, The World Tonight, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Israel Israel-Hamas war Hamas OFW overseas Filipino worker