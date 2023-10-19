Home  >  News

DFA confirms 4th Filipino fatality in Hamas attack in Israel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:17 PM

The green light is given for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the besieged Palestinian enclave in Gaza.

This positive development in the Israel-Hamas war is clouded by the death of yet another Filipino in the conflict. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023

