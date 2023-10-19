Home  >  News

Campaign period for barangay, SK polls officially kicks off

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:50 PM

Candidates for village and youth council elections in the Philippines kicked off a 10-day campaign period with festive activities.

Election officials reminded them to avoid excessive campaign spending that may be considered as vote-buying. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023
