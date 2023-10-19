Home > News Campaign period for barangay, SK polls officially kicks off ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Candidates for village and youth council elections in the Philippines kicked off a 10-day campaign period with festive activities. Election officials reminded them to avoid excessive campaign spending that may be considered as vote-buying. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight barangay Sangguniang Kabataan BSKE elections Comelec campaign