Pinoys urged: Get boosters amid XBB subvariant, XBC variant threat

MANILA – Doctors on Wednesday called on the public anew to get their COVID-19 booster doses after the Department of Health (DOH) said they had detected the Philippines’ first confirmed cases of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

Philippine vaccine expert panel head Dr. Nina Gloriani called on the public to get the available vaccines now, instead of waiting for the “bivalent” jabs that target both the original strain and omicron subvariants of the virus.

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron virus particles (green) replicating within the cytoplasm of an infected CCL-81 cell (purple). Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

“Doon sa booster, kung ano po ang meron tayo, wag nating hintayin yung tinatawag na bivalent. Kung dumating then fine, ano po, pero kung ano yung meron ngayon, importante na makapagbooster ang marami kasi nga nakakataas yun ng proteksyon natin, yung level ng protection, even against the variants,” Gloriani said.

(As for the booster, let's not wait for the bivalent ones. If they come then fine, but let's get what we have now, because boosters are important in raising our immunity, our level of protection against the variants.)

The doctor said existing vaccines are also effective in protecting their recipients against a more severe form of COVID-19.

“Importante po na maiangat ulit natin yung level ng proteksyon natin, nakakatulong po yung booster. Talaga, makikita natin ang datos nito, hindi lang sa pagtaas nung ating mga antibodies, kundi yung T-cells na tinatawag natin na siyang mass effective against severe form, especially ng COVID.”

(It's important that we raise our level of immunity. Boosters help with that. We can see from the data that they raise our antibodies and T-cells, which make it effective against severe forms of COVID.)

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Rontgene Solante also said that areas where the XBB subvariant and XBC variant were detected had low vaccination and booster rates.

“So that’s already a sign na, pag mababa ang boostered population, there’s always a higher risk na tataas ang kaso, at mataas yung mga mutated COVID virus, doon mag-uumpisa.”

(“So that’s already a sign that if you have a low boostered population, there is a higher possibility that cases may increase, and mutated strains may appear.)

The Omicron XBB subvariant has been driving up cases in Singapore. The city-state, however, has not seen an increase in hospitalizations so far, Solanted noted.

Still, he said, this is not a reason for Filipinos to be complacent.

“This is not something na dapat kumpiyansa natin dahil ang boostered population ng Pilipinas is very low ‘no, so expected ang, most likely tataas ang mga kaso in the next weeks ‘no, kaya talagang, paigtingin pa rin natin ang pagbabakuna especially retaining the booster doses, And of course, yung wearing of face masks,” he said.

(This is not something we should be complacent with, because the boostered population of the Philippines is quite low. So we csn expect cases to rise in the coming weeks. So we need to keep vaccinating, keep giving booster doses, and of course wear face masks. )

The DOH on Tuesday said 81 cases of XBB were detected in Western Visayas and Davao Region.

Of the figure, 70 have recovered and 8 are still undergoing isolation while the status of the remaining 3 cases is still being verified. None have died from XBB.

Meanwhile, some 193 cases of XBC were detected. Of the figure, 176 have recovered, 3 are still undergoing isolation and 5 died while the outcomes of the remaining 9 cases are still being verified.

More than 73 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.



--TeleRadyo, 19 October 2022