Mga pasahero hati sa isinusulong na surge fee

Posted at Oct 19 2022 07:09 AM | Updated as of Oct 19 2022 07:20 AM

MAYNILA—Hati ang opinyon ng mga commuter sa isinusulong na surge fee ng ilang transport groups.

Ang ilan, lalo na ang palaging naaabutan ng rush hour sa biyahe, hindi pabor sa dagdag na piso. Ayon sa kanila, kakataas lang ng pasahe kaya kahit piso na dagdag sa pamasahe ay mabigat na sa bulsa lalo pa ang may ilang beses na sumasakay ng jeep at bus.

Naiintindihan naman daw nila ang mga tsuper lalo't patuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng produktong petrolyo, pero sana daw ay isipin na apektado naman ang lahat sa patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin.

May ila rin namang sang-ayon sa suhestiyon na umentong surge fee.

Pero maging ang mga jeepney driver hati rin ang opinyon.

Ayon sa iba, kahit wala nang pisong dagdag basta bumaba ang presyo ng krudo malaking tulong na sa mga driver.

May ilan namang pabor sa pisong dagdag sa pamasahe tuwing rush hour lalot tuwing rush hour inaabot din sila ng ilang oras sa kalsada dahil sa traffic.

Ang grupong PISTON bagama't naiintindihan ang layunin ng ilang kasama sa transportasyon sa hinihirit na dagdag sa pamasahe, pero hindi pabor sa surge fee lalo’t ang mga commuters ang mahihirapan nito.

Tuwing alas 5 hanggang alas 8 ng umaga at alas 5 ng hapon hanggang alas 8 ng gabi ang pagpapatupad ng isinusulong na dagdag sa pamasahe.—Ulat ni Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News

