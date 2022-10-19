Home  >  News

Ilang lugar sa Quezon City, Valenzuela, binaha

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2022 07:21 PM

Kasunod ng malakas na buhos ng ulan, nalubog sa baha ang ilang lugar sa Metro Manila. Ayon sa MMDA, mabilis ding humupa ang baha dahil gumagana ang lahat ng pumping stations. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 19 Oktubre 2022. 

