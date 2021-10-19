Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Fully vaccinated senior citizens can go out of their homes and visit malls in areas under COVID-19 Alert 3, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The elderly in areas under Alert 3 can go out even for non-essential activities as an "incentive" for getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, government earlier said.

Reacting to reports that some establishments denied seniors entry when Metro Manila shifted to Alert 3 over the weekend, Roque said, "Hindi po natin binabawi iyong incentive na binigay natin sa seniors."

(We did not take back the incentive that we gave to seniors.)

"Kapag sila ay vaccinated, pupuwede po silang pumunta sa mga malls at pupuwede silang lumabas ng bahay, ganoon pa rin po iyon," he said in a press briefing.

"Ang hindi natin ina-allow pa ngayon ay iyong mga menor de edad na magpunta sa mga malls kasi hindi sila bakunado po, unlike the senior citizens na posibleng bakunado na sila," continued the official.

(If they are vaccinated, they can go to malls and leave their homes, it's the same protocol. What we don't allow to go to malls are minors because they are not yet vaccinated, unlike the senior citizens whou could already be inoculated.)

Seniors, he said, must bring their proof of vaccination when visiting malls.

The Philippines has confirmed some 2.7 million overall coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia. It has fully vaccinated 24 million of its 109 million population so far.

Several areas on Wednesday will shift to the COVID-19 alert system that government first tested in Metro Manila in a bid to curb infections and spur business activity.