Watch more on iWantTFC

While active coronavirus infections have gone down, a group of private hospitals on Tuesday said it observed a spike in more serious cases of COVID-19.

Moderate, severe, and critical COVID-19 cases are hitting about 12 percent of patients, up from a previous 5 percent, said Private Hospital Association of the Philippines, Inc. president Dr. Jose Rene de Grano.

"Medyo nakukontrol naman po but, again, hindi po ibig sabihin ay maluwag na [ang mga ospital]," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are able to control these slightly, but this does not mean hospitals are already empty.)

Patients with more serious COVID-19 cases could stay in the hospital for 2 weeks up to a month, De Grano said.

"Matagalan po iyan, hindi po agad sila nakakauwi. So kung hindi po sila makauwi, kapag madagdagan pa, ayun, hindi po bumababa ang ating census sa mga ospital," he said.

(That is a long time, they cannot go home immediately. If they are unable to go home quickly, if more patients come in, our census at hospitals do not go down.)

Hospitals, he said, are waiting for additional supplies of tocilizumab, a drug used by patients experiencing severe COVID-19.

"Right now po, hindi pa rin ganoon kadami ang supply. Iyong Remdesivir, ayos po. Iyong iba pong supplies ng anti-COVID meds, medyo ayos," he said.

(Its supply is not that big. As for Remdesivir, it's good. The supplies of other anti-COVID meds are slightly okay.)



De Grano said some facilities outside Metro Manila, especially those in Visayas and Mindanao, are experiencing a shortage of medical oxygen that helps COVID-19 patients breathe.

"Siguro po ay ang problema natin ay iyong sa transportasyon at pagdi-deliver po nitong mga ito, ng mga oxygen natin," he said.

(Perhaps our problem is with the transportation and delivery of our oxygen.)

The Philippines has recorded some 2.7 overall coronavirus infections, among the highest in Asia. The tally includes at least 40,972 deaths.