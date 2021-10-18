Home  >  News

Mag-ina nahulihan umano ng ilegal na droga sa Caloocan

Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 06:27 AM

MAYNILA—Magkasama hanggang kulungan ang mag-ina sa Camarin, Caloocan matapos silang arestuhin sa buy-bust operation ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency NCR Lunes ng umaga.

Ayon sa ahensya, sila ang nasa likod ng talamak na bentahan ng ilegal na droga sa lugar.

Arestado ang 39 anyos na ginang at ang kanyang 18 anyos na anak na lalaki na kasama niya nang inilunsad ang buy-bust.

Nagbenta sila sa poseur buyer ng hinihinalang shabu na abot sa 50 gramo at nagkakahalaga ng P340,000.

Mismong sa kanilang tinitirhan nangyari ang transaksyon.

Inaalam pa naman kung sino-sino ang kanilang mga parokyano sa lugar.

Walang piyansa ang pagbebenta ng ilegal na droga na isasampa sa mag-ina.

