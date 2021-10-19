Home  >  News

Hospitals in 7 regions see high COVID occupancy rates

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 11:11 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The recent decline in the Philippines' COVID-19 cases has yet to be felt on the ground.

Several of the country's hospitals are still grappling with a high number of COVID-19 patients. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   hospital occupancy rate  