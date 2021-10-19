Home  >  News

50 percent capacity sa pampublikong sasakyan, panahon na?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 11:05 AM | Updated as of Oct 19 2021 11:06 AM

MAYNILA - Hinihiling ng maraming pasahero na madagdagan ang mga sasakyan na seserbisyo sa EDSA Busway para makarating sila agad sa pinagtatrabahuan.

Sang-ayon ang ilan sa kanila na napapanahon na ring dagdagan ang bilang ng mga makakasakay sa mga bus at ibang PUV. 

"Mas maganda 50 percent na rin kasi malaking tulong sa iba ‘yon 50 percent lang. Medyo takot pa rin kaya naka-social distancing pa rin para sigurado," sabi ni Christian Perez.

Baka ito ang makabawas sa perwisyo nila sa pag-commute.

"Mahirap po, mahaba ang pila. Umaalis ako sa bahay, 5:30, makakarating sa trabaho alas-9," sabi ni Ronald Quiapo.

Pero para sa iba, kailangan pa rin isipin ang kaligtasan at kalusugan ng mga tao dahil sa pandemya.

"Tingin ko hindi pa siguro, kasi hindi pa tapos yung pandemyang nangyayari ngayon, yun lang naman," sabi ni Jester Mendoza.

Kaya anila, dapat manatili pa rin ang panuntunan sa passenger capacity at mag-adjust na lang ang ibang mga lumalabas.

- TeleRadyo 18 Oktubre 2021
