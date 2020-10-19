Home  >  News

Velasco to review House committee chairmanships

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 11:46 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2020 12:22 AM

The House of Representatives designated additional funding for COVID-19 in the proposed 2021 budget it plans to send to the Senate next week. 

Once the spending plan issue is out of the way, new House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco will review committee chairmanships to see which of the House officials do not enjoy his trust and need to be replaced. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2020
 
