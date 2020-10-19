Home  >  News

Paraan ng pag-report ng mga may pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19 binago

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 08:20 PM

Nagbago ang paraan ng Department of Health sa pag-ulat ng mga lugar na may pinakamaraming kaso ng coronavirus disease. Ayon sa ahensiya, ito ay para maging mas malinaw kung ano ang mga lugar na dapat pagtuunan ng pansin ng mga lokal na pamahalaan. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Oktubre 2020

