Paraan ng pag-report ng mga may pinakamaraming kaso ng COVID-19 binago
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2020 08:20 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, Department of Health, local governments, coronavirus disease, Covid-19, Covid-19 pandemic, Quezon City, TV Patrol, Raphael Bosano
- /video/news/10/19/20/lalaking-nang-agaw-umano-ng-motorsiklo-nang-hostage-ng-bata-tiklo-sa-qc
- /video/news/10/19/20/aprubadong-budget-para-sa-ntf-elcac-binatikos
- /news/10/19/20/mother-of-all-red-tagging-paglathala-ng-terrorist-list-inalmahan
- /video/news/10/19/20/palace-duterte-satisfied-with-marawi-rehab-but-faster-pace-will-be-appreciated
- /life/10/19/20/watch-miss-universe-ph-candidates-conversation-with-zozibini-tunzi