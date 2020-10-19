Palace: Duterte 'satisfied' with Marawi rehab but faster pace will be 'appreciated'

While President Rodrigo Duterte is "satisfied" with the ongoing rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi, he will "appreciate" a quicker pace, his spokesman said Monday, following complaints from some residents of the southern Philippine city, 3 years after its liberation from terrorists.

"Well, let’s just say that we are satisfied. But the President, of course, would appreciate if it can be hastened," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

Most Marawi residents have yet to return to their homes and many have failed to receive government aid, the Marawi Reconstruction Conflict Watch, composed mostly of Maranaos and Muslim professionals, said over the weekend.

Asked how the government would address this, Roque said he would confer with Housing Secretary Eduardo Del Rosario, who heads Task Force Bangon Marawi.

The government earlier said Marawi rehabilitation projects remain "on track" and were set to be completed by December 2021.

Thousands of houses were destroyed when government forces retook Marawi from the IS-inspired Maute Group from May 2017, displacing more than 350,000 people.

The war left nearly a thousand militants dead, including Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, who was regarded as the emir of the IS in Southeast Asia, as well as Maute Group leaders Omar and Abdullah Maute. More than 160 soldiers and policemen, and 47 civilians also died.

The cost of damage was estimated at P11.5 billion pesos, while economic loss was P6 billion.