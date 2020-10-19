Palace: Duterte SALN release up to Ombudsman

The Office of the Ombudsman has say on whether or not to release President Rodrigo Duterte’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth, Malacañang said Monday.

"We leave that to the Office of the Ombudsman which is a constitutional body tasked with implementation of our laws relating to public officers," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told reporters.

The anti-corruption body, with a recent memorandum circular, restricted public access of the SALN for the first time since the law mandating public disclosure of this document was passed in 1989.

The Ombudsman circular states that copies of the SALN may only be provided if:

- the request is from the declarant or the person who filed the SALN or the duly authorized representative of the declarant;

- there is a court order; or

- the request is made by the Ombudsman’s field investigation units.