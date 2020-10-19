Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mas maraming pasahero pinayagang sumakay sa MRT, LRT, PNR

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 07:35 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Mas marami nang pasahero ang pinayagang makasakay sa mga tren simula ngayong Lunes, pero hindi nagkaroon ng siksikan at mabilis din ang usad ng pila. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Oktubre 2020

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   transportasyon   train   MRT   LRT-1   LRT-2   PNR   Philippine National Railways   health protocols   train health protocols   Covid-19 pandemic   TV Patrol   Jacque Manabat   commuter   commute   public transportation   transportation  