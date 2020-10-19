Manila churches allowed to open up to 30 percent capacity: bishop
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2020 09:32 AM | Updated as of Oct 19 2020 09:33 AM
Teleradyo, Quiapo Church, Manila, Broderick Pabillo, Simbang Gabi,churches
- /sports/10/19/20/nfl-brady-outplays-rodgers-titans-and-steelers-remain-unbeaten
- /video/business/10/19/20/labor-dept-seeks-70-pct-public-transport-capacity-to-ferry-more-workers
- /overseas/10/19/20/churches-torched-as-thousands-mark-chile-protest-movement-anniversary
- /business/10/19/20/chinas-millennials-stimulate-15-billion-sex-toy-market
- /business/10/19/20/google-sweetens-fitbit-concessions-eu-okay-in-sight