Manila churches allowed to open up to 30 percent capacity: bishop

MANILA - Churches in Manila are now allowed to open up to 30 percent of its capacity following Mayor Isko Moreno's order, a bishop said Monday.

Parish priests will also hold Mass services in school gymnasiums to avoid large gatherings during Undas and Simbang Gabi (dawn masses), according to Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of Manila.

"Inaanyayahan na natin ang mga pwedeng magsimba, pwede na kayo pumasok sa loob ng simbahan. Marami kasi nasa labas lang ng simbahan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We call on those who can attend mass to go inside churches. Before, many had attended mass services outside.)

Metro Manila mayors, in a meeting Sunday evening, have decided to allow residents aged 18 to 65 to go outside their homes between 4 a.m. to 12 midnight.