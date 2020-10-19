Home  >  News

Lalaking nang-agaw umano ng motorsiklo, nang-hostage ng bata tiklo sa QC

Oct 19 2020

Arestado ng mga pulis sa Quezon City ang isang lalaki na nang-agaw umano ng motorsiklo at nang-hostage pa ng bata matapos makorner ng mga awtoridad. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Oktubre 2020

