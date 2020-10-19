Home  >  News

Curfew hours in NCR, except in Navotas, now from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2020 11:53 PM

Metro Manila mayors agreed to ease quarantine restrictions in the region, including shortening curfew hours. 

One city in the region, however, is keeping its existing curfew hours. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 19, 2020
 
