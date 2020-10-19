Home  >  News

Aprubadong budget para sa NTF-ELCAC binatikos

Posted at Oct 19 2020 08:18 PM

Hindi nagalaw ang budget para sa kontrobersiyal na National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) sa ipinasang spending plan ng Kamara, bagay na kinondena ng Makabayan bloc. Ayon sa kanila, isa itong uri ng pork para sa mga heneral at maaari pang mauwi sa pang-aabuso laban sa mga kritiko. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Lunes, 19 Oktubre 2020

