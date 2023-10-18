Take action on Socorro 'illegal settlers,' Villar urges gov't agencies

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Cynthia Villar on Wednesday (October 18) said the DENR and other government agencies should decide on the fate of the 3,350 members of Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. in Sitio Kapihan.

This, after the DENR reported that only 174 individuals were allowed to live in the legislated protected area as "tenured migrants." Of that number, only one Oscar Arcular has remained; the rest are either dead or have already left the area.

"Kailangan may mag-decide na... Kung ako 'yon, ililipat ko na. Legislated protected area 'yon. Hindi dapat tinitirhan ng mga tao 'yon e," said Villar. — Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News