Lessons on PhilHealth, PSA hacks: Time to level up care for critical infrastructure

SINGAPORE - A tech expert on Tuesday shared possible lessons to be learned from the recent hacking of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and the Philippine Statistics Authority

Mel Migrino, Philippines Country Representative for Gogolook, said that on the country level, the PhilHealth and PSA hacks show that on the country level, "there is a need to level up across sectors - what it means to take care of our critical infrastructure."

Migrino, a former CISO and vice president for information security, privacy and enterprise risk management of GCash, said this means an assessment of the skill sets of people assigned to handle cybersecurity of these important repositories of information.

She also called for a retooling of skill sets from a "cyber defense perspective."