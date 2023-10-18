Frat linked to hazing not recognized by college: lawyer

Watch more on iWantTFC

The four suspects in the hazing incident involving a student of the Philippine College of Criminology (PCCr) are also enrolled in the same school, the college's legal counsel confirmed.

According to Atty. Cyril Lubaton, they already provided relevant information about the students to aid in the investigation.

He also said that the Tau Gamma Phi Fraternity is not a recognized organization in PCCr.

“We don’t have any knowledge kung nag-o-organize sila sa loob ng campus, o sa labas ng campus,” Lubaton said.

Lubaton, likewise, said they can only do so much about their students, and that they have no way to tell whether they are members of a fraternity.

Ahldryn Bravante, 25 years old and a student of PCCr, died after the initiation rites in an abandoned building in Quezon City.

Cigarette burns were also found on his body.

The PNP's Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit is verifying information that up to 15 individuals were involved in the hazing incident.