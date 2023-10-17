Home > News DICT pursuing leads behind cyberattacks vs gov't websites ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology said it has several leads on who may be behind a string of cyberattacks on government websites. A Philippine senator believes these are deliberate efforts to test their vulnerabilities. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight DICT Department of Information and Communications Technology hacking cyber attacks