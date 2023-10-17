Home  >  News

DICT pursuing leads behind cyberattacks vs gov't websites

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 12:47 AM

The Philippine Department of Information and Communications Technology said it has several leads on who may be behind a string of cyberattacks on government websites.

A Philippine senator believes these are deliberate efforts to test their vulnerabilities. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 17, 2023
