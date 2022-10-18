Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The surprise visit of policemen to the homes of some journalists can be considered a human rights violation, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

According to Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido "Benny" Abante Jr., the supposed safety checks on media practitioners in the wake of the murder of Percy Lapid create an "aura of fear".

"Sa akin (for me), it's not normal. That would be a human rights violation because you cause trauma and intimidation towards our media practitioners," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Abante, chair of the House Committee on Human Rights, said these visits are best done by coordinating with the journalists' respective newsrooms or offices.

"I would like to believe it was well-intended. I would like to believe the police would like to give protection to media practitioners. But the way that they do it, it's not proper, it's not right," he said.

"I think they should correct themselves on that. I think they ought to apologize to the Filipino people on that because it doesn’t cause any aura of protection at all. It intimidates, it causes fear. Kahit ako natatakot na pumunta sa kapulisan (even I am afraid to go to the police) because of that," he added.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos has since apologized for the surprise police visits, adding these would not happen again.

The Makabayan bloc meanwhile urged the House of Representatives to investigate the incident.

The lawmakers believed that there was a violation of the right to privacy of journalists against unauthorized or illegal access to and disclosure and use of their personal information.

Last year, the Philippines was named as the world’s seventh most dangerous country for journalists.