Remulla rejects resignation calls amid son’s drug raps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:27 PM

The Philippine justice secretary dismisses calls for his resignation following his son’s arrest on drug charges.

Secretary Jesus Remulla vows to stay put despite concerns he might influence the outcome of his son’s case. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022
 
