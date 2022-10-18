Home > News Remulla rejects resignation calls amid son’s drug raps ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine justice secretary dismisses calls for his resignation following his son’s arrest on drug charges. Secretary Jesus Remulla vows to stay put despite concerns he might influence the outcome of his son’s case. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight DOJ Department of Justice illegal drugs /video/news/10/18/22/pnp-reenacts-lapid-shooting-with-self-confessed-gunman/video/news/10/18/22/man-confesses-to-killing-percy-lapid/entertainment/10/18/22/maricar-reyes-talks-about-darkest-chapter/news/10/18/22/doh-investigating-hfmd-cases-in-batangas/news/10/18/22/doh-supports-face-to-face-classes-amid-new-covid-19-variants