PNP stages reenactment of Lapid shooting with self-confessed gunman

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:21 PM

The self-confessed gunman in the assassination of broadcaster Percy Lapid was told by police to reenact the murder at the crime scene in Las Piñas City.

The walkthrough had been requested by the slain broadcaster’s brother who remains skeptical about the alleged killer’s confession. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022
