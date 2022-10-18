Home > News Suspect in killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid surrenders ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine police have in their custody a man who confessed to the October 3 murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid. The alleged gunman claims he and several other accomplices had acted on orders from someone inside the national penitentiary. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight PNP Percy Lapid Percy Lapid slay case suspect /entertainment/10/18/22/maricar-reyes-talks-about-darkest-chapter/news/10/18/22/doh-investigating-hfmd-cases-in-batangas/news/10/18/22/doh-supports-face-to-face-classes-amid-new-covid-19-variants/news/10/18/22/sc-orders-badoy-to-comment-on-indirect-contempt-petition/sports/10/18/22/comeback-win-propels-alex-eala-to-hamburg-r2