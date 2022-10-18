Home  >  News

Suspect in killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid surrenders

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2022 11:18 PM

Philippine police have in their custody a man who confessed to the October 3 murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid.

The alleged gunman claims he and several other accomplices had acted on orders from someone inside the national penitentiary. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2022
