The veterinary services of Parañaque confiscated several kilograms of mishandled meat products that suppliers were supposed to deliver to their customers.

The meat inspection took place outside the La Huerta public market, where a delivery man was stopped after his meat products were found in a rusted sidecar.

Some of the meat is even exposed and not in a container or plastic.

According to Dra. Karen Vicencio of Veterinary Services, improper handling and transportation of meat products can be the cause of zoonotic or animal diseases that are transmitted to humans when eaten, such as Hand Foot and Mouth disease.

The city government of Parañaque advises the public to ensure that meat vendors have meat inspection certificates before buying from them to make sure it's clean and safe to eat.