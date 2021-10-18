Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Broadcaster and senatorial aspirant Raffy Tulfo on Monday said the camp of Sen. Manny Pacquiao asked him to run as the lawmaker's vice president in the 2022 elections.

"It was the camp of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and I courteously turned it down," he told ANC"s Headstart.

"Sinabi ko na napakabilis naman ata agad yun bang paglundag, vice president agad. Sabi ko, isa pa, hindi ko puwedeng banggain si Pangulong Duterte dahil siya’y kaibigan ko. Isa pa, nandiyan si Sen. Tito Sotto, di ko rin puwedeng banggain. Pumayag naman sila," he said.

(I said that seems too fast, the jump, to the vice presidency suddenly. I also said, I cannot run against President Duterte because he's my friend. Another thing, there's Sen. Tito Sotto, whom I cannot battle against. They agreed.)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier accepted the nomination by a wing of the PDP-Laban Party, but it was his longtime aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, who filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president. Senate President Sotto, meanwhile, is the running mate of Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

Pacquiao tapped Deputy Speaker and Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza to be his vice president.

Tulfo, who is gunning for a Senate seat, was included in Pacquiao's slate along with several senators up for reelection and former lawmakers seeking a comeback. The lineup also includes a labor leader and human rights lawyer.