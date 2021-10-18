Tulfo reveals Pacquiao asked him to run as his VP
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 18 2021 09:36 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, Raffy Tulfo, Manny Pacquiao, 2022 elections, Halalan 2022, vice president, presidential elections
- /business/10/18/21/sm-says-to-help-100-start-ups-set-up-shop-in-its-malls
- /business/10/18/21/ac-energy-joint-venture-gets-vietnam-energy-storage-deal
- /sports/10/18/21/golf-mcilroy-captures-20th-us-pga-title
- /news/10/18/21/comelec-monitors-social-media-spending-of-candidates
- /sports/10/18/21/chiefs-rally-in-washington-cardinals-stay-unbeaten