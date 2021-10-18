Home > News All island groups in PH seeing downward trend in COVID-19 cases ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC All island groups in the Philippines are now seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. The improving situation, however, is no cause for a celebration as the threat of the Delta variant remains. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight COVID-19 coronavirus PH COVID-19 cases PH coronavirus update /overseas/10/18/21/japan-eyes-new-disease-command-center-after-pandemic/video/news/10/18/21/people-flock-to-malls-as-ncr-shifts-to-alert-level-3/video/news/10/18/21/ex-solgen-quits-iskos-party-supports-leni/entertainment/10/18/21/regine-ogie-mark-anniversaries-as-kapamilya/business/10/18/21/isko-eyes-tax-cut-on-power-if-elected-president-in-2022