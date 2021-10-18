Home  >  News

All island groups in PH seeing downward trend in COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:26 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

All island groups in the Philippines are now seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

The improving situation, however, is no cause for a celebration as the threat of the Delta variant remains. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   PH COVID-19 cases   PH coronavirus update  