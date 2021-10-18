Home  >  News

People flock to malls, restaurants as NCR shifts to Alert Level 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:10 PM

Metro Manila saw more people going outdoors after shifting to a lower COVID-19 alert. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021
