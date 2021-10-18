Home > News Ex-SolGen Hilbay quits Isko's party, backs Robredo's presidential bid ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The inglorious past of the Marcos regime in the Philippines drives a wedge between the political party of Manila Mayor and presidential bet Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and one of its members. Former senatorial candidate Florin Hilbay announced his resignation from Aksyon Demokratiko to support the presidential bid of Moreno's election rival, Vice President and staunch Marcos critic, Leni Robredo. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Florin Hilbay Isko Moreno Aksyon Demokratiko Leni Robredo Halalan 2022 2022 elections /entertainment/10/18/21/regine-ogie-mark-anniversaries-as-kapamilya/business/10/18/21/isko-eyes-tax-cut-on-power-if-elected-president-in-2022/news/10/18/21/why-is-ph-ranking-low-in-in-rule-of-law-global-index/news/10/18/21/budget-ng-dswd-sa-2022-di-pa-rin-lusot-sa-senate-panel/news/10/18/21/makati-disowns-sale-of-air-binay-shoes-in-saudi