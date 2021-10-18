Home  >  News

Ex-SolGen Hilbay quits Isko's party, backs Robredo's presidential bid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:02 PM

The inglorious past of the Marcos regime in the Philippines drives a wedge between the political party of Manila Mayor and presidential bet Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso and one of its members.

Former senatorial candidate Florin Hilbay announced his resignation from Aksyon Demokratiko to support the presidential bid of Moreno's election rival, Vice President and staunch Marcos critic, Leni Robredo. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021
 
