Home  >  News

DOH: More than 2,400 children with comorbidities vaccinated against COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2021 10:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Some 2,400 minors with comorbidities have received a COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines since a pilot inoculation of the sector began last week.

More Metro Manila hospitals will be allowed to participate in the vaccination. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19   coronavirus   pediatric vaccination   vaccination of minors  